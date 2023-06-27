Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 259,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 63,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,385. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.