BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

BRSP stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $852.47 million, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRSP. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

About BrightSpire Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

