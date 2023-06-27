BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 2.3 %
BRSP stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $852.47 million, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $9.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRSP. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
