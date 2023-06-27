Boyd Group Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$240.83 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$131.37 and a 1-year high of C$254.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$237.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$221.26.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.11. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$919.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8767692 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

