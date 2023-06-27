Boyd Group Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.2 %
Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$240.83 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$131.37 and a 1-year high of C$254.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$237.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$221.26.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.11. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$919.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8767692 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
