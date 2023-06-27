Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.5%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,838,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 545,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

