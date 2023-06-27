BlackBerry (BB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.57. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

