BITICA COIN Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,694.31 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,400.75 or 1.00101615 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05999594 USD and is down -23.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,109.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

