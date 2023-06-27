Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $231.68 or 0.00754124 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.50 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 112.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,721.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00121500 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017953 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,432,844 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
