BitCash Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $19,632.90 and approximately $28.77 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitCash has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

BitCash Profile

BitCash Profile

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

