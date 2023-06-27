BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $13.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

BigCommerce Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $679.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 142.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,956.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,956.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,460 shares of company stock worth $114,109. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

