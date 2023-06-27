Beldex Trading Down 0.2% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $284.24 million and $5.70 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.43 or 0.06140491 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030406 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,098,774 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,498,774 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

