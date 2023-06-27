Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Beacon Energy (LON:BCE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Beacon Energy plc operates as an upstream oil and gas production company in Indonesia and internationally. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Advance Energy Plc and changed its name to Beacon Energy plc in November 2022. Beacon Energy plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

