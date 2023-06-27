Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.47) to GBX 570 ($7.25) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $480.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $10.51 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 7.05%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

