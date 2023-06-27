Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 170,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $172.00. The stock had a trading volume of 887,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

