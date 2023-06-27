Barclays Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $127.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $154.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.10.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.24. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

