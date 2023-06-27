Bank of America Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $90.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.33.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 850.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

