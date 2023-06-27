Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on July 14th

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6959 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

CIB stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 235,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 170,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bancolombia by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 15,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

