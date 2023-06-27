Balancer 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.84 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $4.78 or 0.00015589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $241.74 million and $3.84 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,766,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,585,843 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

