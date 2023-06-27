B. Riley Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $18.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

PLUG stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

