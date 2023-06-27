Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.10

Shares of Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Azarga Metals Trading Up 900.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia; and the Marg copper project located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd.

