Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 155.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,460 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,693. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

