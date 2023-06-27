Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 605.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

