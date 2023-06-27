Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,872,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $425.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

