Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,894 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 751.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 111,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,200.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 233,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,157,000 after buying an additional 223,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

