Astrafer Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $113.60 million and $20,481.68 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astrafer has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.73510392 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $10,648.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

