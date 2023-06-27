Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 11454664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Arkle Resources Trading Down 30.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.51.

Get Arkle Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Arkle Resources

In other Arkle Resources news, insider David Cockbill bought 240,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,409.64 ($3,063.75). 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in 28 prospecting licences throughout Ireland. The company was formerly known as Connemara Mining Company Plc and changed its name to Arkle Resources PLC in March 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.