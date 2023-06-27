Ark Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.90 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $43.90 million and $1.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002159 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002758 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,876,362 coins and its circulating supply is 173,876,248 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

