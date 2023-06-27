Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.21. 733,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,252. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.