Argus Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $135.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Argus from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $121.81.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

