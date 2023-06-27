Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) versus Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Critical Survey

Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Apexigen has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Apexigen and Catalyst Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apexigen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apexigen presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,682.48%. Given Apexigen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apexigen is more favorable than Catalyst Biosciences.

13.6% of Apexigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Apexigen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apexigen and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apexigen N/A -761.46% -97.07% Catalyst Biosciences N/A -333.52% -125.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apexigen and Catalyst Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apexigen N/A N/A -$32.07 million N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences $790,000.00 15.05 -$8.24 million ($0.26) -1.21

Catalyst Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Apexigen.

Summary

Apexigen beats Catalyst Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apexigen

Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells. Apexigen, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

