Antara Capital Lp Sells 7,566,230 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,500,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,530,600.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $3,648,998.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,488,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,042,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,636,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.83. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,635 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 138,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 224,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

