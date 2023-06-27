Analysts Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $3.22

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.22.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment
In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,088,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,628,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,337,507 shares of company stock valued at $66,634,917. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.83. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
