Analysts Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $3.22

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,088,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,628,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,337,507 shares of company stock valued at $66,634,917. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,635 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 138,719 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 224,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.83. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

