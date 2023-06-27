Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.00

Shares of Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.34), with a volume of 2115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.35).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £158.55 million, a P/E ratio of -276.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.75.

Amati AIM VCT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amati AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -1,842.11%.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

