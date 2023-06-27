Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 14th

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ALVOF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 67,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,341. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.50.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 48.48% and a return on equity of 43.94%.
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
