Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allkem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allkem has a consensus rating of Hold.

OROCF stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Allkem has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

