Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $221.03. The stock had a trading volume of 357,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.93. The stock has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

