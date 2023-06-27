Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. 3,860,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,393,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

