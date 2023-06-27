Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

