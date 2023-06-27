Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. 231,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292,038. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

