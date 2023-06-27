Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.90. The stock had a trading volume of 158,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.50. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

