Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,488,000 after buying an additional 174,647 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 800,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Get a free research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF from StockNews.com
