Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.85. 186,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.