Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,216 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 168,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 159,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,907,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,762,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

