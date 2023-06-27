Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$9.48 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$12.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$981.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

