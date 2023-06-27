Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.65

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 332374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Alector Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $505.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Insider Transactions at Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,397 shares of company stock worth $71,739. Company insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alector by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 34.7% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 371,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alector by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

