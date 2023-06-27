Alchemy Pay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.71 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $140.94 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,404,558,364 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.