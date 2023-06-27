Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.86

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 60515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.