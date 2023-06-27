AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCO stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

