AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

