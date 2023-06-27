AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
MITT opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MITT. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
