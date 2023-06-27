AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

MITT opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MITT. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

