Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

