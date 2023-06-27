Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
